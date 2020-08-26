AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.12. 9,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 28,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 1.36% of AI Powered Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.