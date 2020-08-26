Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.96. 522,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,061. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.89.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

