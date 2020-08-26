Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 177.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 321.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,061. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $299.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.06 and a 200 day moving average of $241.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

