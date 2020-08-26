Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,320 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.45.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.39. 443,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.