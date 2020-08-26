Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading Up 6.6%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 2,056,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,916,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth about $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth about $198,000.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

