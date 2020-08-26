Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,461 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 17.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 145.4% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.2% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the period.

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd stock remained flat at $$12.37 on Wednesday. 150,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,080. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

