Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Allstate by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Allstate by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

