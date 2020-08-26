Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading Up 9.7%

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.91 and last traded at $119.57. Approximately 5,544,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 2,027,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.03.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -272.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $1,933,879.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $187,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,384 shares of company stock worth $24,465,865. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $62,636,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $32,272,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $27,387,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $27,357,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

