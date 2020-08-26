Alto Ventures (CVE:ATV) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Alto Ventures Ltd (CVE:ATV) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 21,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 19,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.

About Alto Ventures (CVE:ATV)

Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.

