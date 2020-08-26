Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.05. 11,518,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 9,959,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Amarin by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

