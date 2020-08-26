American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lifted by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,489,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 3.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.68% of American Express worth $522,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,208. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

