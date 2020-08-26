American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $246.41. 1,060,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,093. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

