Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.96 and last traded at $248.22. Approximately 6,380,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 2,840,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.57.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra increased their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,379,000 after purchasing an additional 132,164 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

