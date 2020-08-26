Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Acquires 31,000 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. RealReal comprises about 0.9% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of RealReal worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in RealReal by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RealReal by 116,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RealReal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,625. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.51. RealReal Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,817 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $134,999.59. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.