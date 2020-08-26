Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the quarter. New York Times makes up about 3.9% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.3% during the first quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,230,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New York Times by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,457,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,321,000 after purchasing an additional 606,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in New York Times by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,287,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $7,534,313.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,165 shares of company stock worth $13,101,202. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 638,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

