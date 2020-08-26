Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. AZEK comprises 1.5% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,972,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

NASDAQ:AZEK traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 506,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57. AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

