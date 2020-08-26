Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.82 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. CyrusOne comprises approximately 2.0% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 31.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 10.6% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 162,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 86,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,542. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,737.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,774. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.