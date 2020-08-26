Analog Devices, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

ADI stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

