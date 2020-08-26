Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,366 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $1,257,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 8,452 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $356,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,736,176 shares of company stock valued at $106,620,128 over the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $367,434,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ares Management by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,978 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. 611,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

