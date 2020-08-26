Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.19. Hologic posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 768,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth $88,797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hologic by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $13,110,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,281. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

