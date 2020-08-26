Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 5.9%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 10,958,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,403,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 378.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 792.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,595,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

