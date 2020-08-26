AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce sales of $700.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.20 million to $724.43 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $701.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Bank of America raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 6.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AptarGroup by 462.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.60. 119,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,487. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $123.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.