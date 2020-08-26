Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $56.84. Approximately 485,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 559,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. WBB Securities cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,747,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,180,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

