ArtByte (ABY) Hits Market Cap of $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00508477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003217 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

