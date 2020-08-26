Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Up 25%

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares shot up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.10. 6,679,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,965% from the average session volume of 323,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

