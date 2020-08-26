Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.31. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

ASTE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 106,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,970. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.19. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Astec Industries by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Astec Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.