Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.17

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AJG stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Wednesday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 264.60 ($3.46). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.10.

About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

