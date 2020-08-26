Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.17

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of AJG stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Wednesday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 264.60 ($3.46). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.10.
