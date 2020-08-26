Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Trading 9.2% Higher

Automotive Finco Corp (CVE:AFCC)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. 25,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 12,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 million and a P/E ratio of -31.00. The company has a current ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 80.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16.

About Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

