Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Avanti Energy Inc (CVE:AVN)’s share price was down 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 37,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00.

About Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 33.3% interest in the Colle Santo gas field located in Italy. The company was formerly known as Overlord Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avanti Energy Inc in May 2013. Avanti Energy Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

