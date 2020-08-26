Avaya (AVYA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2020 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $13.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

8/11/2020 – Avaya had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

7/13/2020 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Avaya by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Avaya by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth $4,983,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

