Avaya (AVYA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/11/2020 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2020 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $13.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2020 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “
- 8/11/2020 – Avaya had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2020 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “
- 7/13/2020 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “
NYSE AVYA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.