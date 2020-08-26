Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 2,121,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,229,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

ASM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 410.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

