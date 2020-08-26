Axe (AXE) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Axe has a market cap of $953,277.26 and approximately $3.63 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001593 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000778 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

