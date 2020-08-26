Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Shares Up 1.4%

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 9,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 6,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Axiata Group Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. It operates in Mobile, Infrastructure, and Others segments. The company offers mobile, interconnect, pay television transmission and other data, telecommunication network capacity, infrastructure, digital, and financing services.

