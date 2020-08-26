Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Baby Bunting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Baby Bunting Group has a 12-month low of A$1.51 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of A$4.53 ($3.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12.
About Baby Bunting Group
