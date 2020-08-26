Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Baby Bunting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Baby Bunting Group has a 12-month low of A$1.51 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of A$4.53 ($3.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12.

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, Manchester, and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

