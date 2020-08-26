Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Baidu were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 152.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $42,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 52.3% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $127.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,593,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average of $113.66. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC increased their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BOCOM International raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.08.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

