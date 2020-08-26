Band Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.57 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $239.23 million and $60.57 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $11.67 or 0.00102534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00128100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.01683432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00194629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00154161 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

