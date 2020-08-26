Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 690,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,774 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 124,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 59,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 56,997,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,954,469. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

