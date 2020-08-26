Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $262,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $83,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 56,997,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,954,469. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

