Bank of Marin Acquires 3,061 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $265,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $174,197,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. 7,909,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,168,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

