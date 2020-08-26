Bank of Marin Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,442,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 295.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,145,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,408 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,091,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 946,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 67.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,302,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,395 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 52.9% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 2,391,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 827,221 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,515. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

