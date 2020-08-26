Bank of Marin Buys 275 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,718,000 after acquiring an additional 387,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144,678 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

