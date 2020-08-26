Bank of Marin Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Marin grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 247,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,374,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

