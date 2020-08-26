Bank of Marin Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,324,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after buying an additional 199,195 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 102,299 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

MLM stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.47. The stock had a trading volume of 468,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,851. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.