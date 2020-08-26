Bank of Marin Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 115.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.