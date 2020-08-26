Bank of Marin Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 28,222 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 132,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $126.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

