Bank of Marin Invests $489,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,318,000 after purchasing an additional 578,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,564,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,540,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,791,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 309,136 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. 1,814,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,451. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.