Bank of Marin Makes New $219,000 Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Eaton by 67.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,657,000 after buying an additional 1,407,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,087,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,490,000 after buying an additional 1,070,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,558 shares of company stock worth $11,806,577. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,680. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

