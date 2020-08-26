Bank of Marin Purchases 963 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Marin boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,170,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27. The company has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.