Bank of Marin Purchases New Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,613 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 391,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 1.80. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

