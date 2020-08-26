Bank of Marin Purchases Shares of 4,600 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.60. 7,441,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,008,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of -273.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Citigroup upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.